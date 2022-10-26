Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, bring a bucket for candy as it takes off at 2 p.m.
Davenport Halloween Parade
Davenport Halloween Parade
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities.

Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed.

Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details about this year’s Halloween Parade set to take off at 2 p.m. from 2nd and Pershing Streets on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Spectators are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and bring a bucket for candy. Residents and visitors are also encouraged to review the road closure and parking map before heading downtown. Several downtown streets will be closed early in preparation for the parade.

Davenport’s city-wide trick-or-treating hours are set for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/programs_events/halloween_davenport or call 563-888-2066.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

Latest News

The display from the Brookview Drive home in DeWitt
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
Students at Holy Cross in Sioux City took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday,...
Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark-led Iowa women are pick to win loaded Big Ten