Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Nearly 23 percent of Iowans reported binge or heavy drinking.

The report defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women, and 15 or more for men.

Binge-drinking is defined as four to five drinks or more on one occasion in the last 30 days.

The report also shows 60 percent said they are drinking more since the pandemic, and 45 percent cited stress as a reason.

Amy Oehlert, a mental health therapist at UnityPoint, said alcoholism is the number one illness she treats.

“I have heard a lot of people comment that the pandemic increased their use of alcohol,” Oehlert said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say that since they were working from home, it was easier to drink from home, drink during the day.”

She said people should reach out for help if drinking is affecting their work or relationships. There are multiple treatment resources across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures staying fairly seasonal
Temperatures staying fairly seasonal
Incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller and Republican Challenger Brenna Bird
Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race