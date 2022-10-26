Poll: Majority of Iowans now view Trump unfavorably

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of Iowans now view Donald Trump unfavorably, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 52 percent of Iowans who responded say their views on Trump are very, or mostly, unfavorable. That’s an increase of seven percentage points since a September 2021 poll that found 45 percent of Iowans viewed him unfavorably,

Similarly, the percentage of Iowans who viewed him favorably has dropped to 46 percent since that previous poll, when 53 percent of respondents viewed him favorably.

This latest poll comes amid speculation that Trump may run for president again in 2024. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in the 2020 election, but lost the national election to Democrat Joe Biden.

One respondent who said they were favorable of Trump cited his foreign policies, his handling of the economy and the country’s low unemployment rate while he was in office. Another respondent said that though they support Trump’s economic policies, he disliked Trump’s demeanor and style of governing.

Trump’s favorability among Iowans is split across party lines, with 83 percent of Republicans viewing him favorably, compared to just seven percent of Democrats. Among independents, 57 percent have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to 40 percent who have a favorable view.

The poll is based on telephone interviews of more than 800 Iowans ages 18 and older. It was conducted from Oct. 9-12 by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom. See the full results of the poll here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away
Incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller and Republican Challenger Brenna Bird
Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race
Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her...
Noem, Smith spar over taxes