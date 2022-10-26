‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts, The Washington Post reports.

Shrinkflation is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price.

Halloween candy is the latest shrinkflation victim.

A bag of Dark Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses has shrunk by a couple of ounces. A two-pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has been lightened by a tenth of an ounce. Cadbury Milk Chocolate Bars are about 10% lighter than they used to be.

In addition to shrinkflation, a group of big players in the candy business joined forces for a health initiative in 2017 to reduce calorie counts, offer more portion sizes and put calories on the front of the packaging.

The Post reports that while candy sizes and packages are shrinking, overall candy prices are not.

