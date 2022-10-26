Sunny sky today, nice weather through the weekend

Plan on a nice one with sunny sky and highs well into the 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday along with highs into the 50s. The wind looks pretty light as well. Tonight through tomorrow, clouds will slowly build as the next system passes to our southwest. No rain is expected here with that system and the sky will clear back out again by Friday. This weekend, conditions continue to look great with highs in the 60s. Halloween also looks ideal. As we start November, several days of highs into the 60s look likely with a few 70s also possible. Rain chances may come into play later next week as well. Have a great day!

