Temperatures staying fairly seasonal

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers moved through our eastern counties today, with clouds and cool temperatures across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-30s with a clearing sky. Sunshine will return Wednesday with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s through the weekend and potentially the beginning of next week with lows in the 30s and 40s.

