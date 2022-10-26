Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump will bring his Save America Rally to Sioux City on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The event, which will be held at 7 p.m. at Sioux Gateway Airport, 2403 Aviaton Blvd., will open its doors to attendees beginning at 2 p.m.

Those wanting to attend must register. The public may only register one ticket per mobile phone number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

