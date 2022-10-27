Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The owner of a nail salon in Des Moines said she was assaulted by one of her customers on Friday night.

Mau Deng said it happened after the customer refused to pay for her services.

Photos taken after the attack show Deng was left with black and blue eyes. She also has bumps on her head.

When the woman refused to pay, Deng said she locked the door and tried to call the police.

That’s when she said the customer threatened to hit her in the face if she didn’t open the door.

Deng was beaten mostly in the head, but the attack also left a broken shelf and blood on the wall.

Deng said the customer’s son took and broke her phone in the attack, but she was still able to call the police.

Des Moines police say they are working on an arrest.

“If someone is willing to do that, in that type of environment when they are very likely to be known, you know, what are they going to do later? It’s scary,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

For now, Deng is back to work, but she says she remains very shaken up and scared because of the incident. She said she hopes the suspect is caught and punished so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son
The display from the Brookview Drive home in DeWitt
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
Davenport Community School District logo
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District
Davenport Halloween Parade
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon