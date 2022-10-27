DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display

The display took the family only a weekend to create
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa.

Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.

Last year, the Goodall family created a ‘Home Alone’ display but wanted to up the challenge this year and took on a bigger challenge.

The display can be seen on Brookview Drive in DeWitt and according to the Goodall family, the best time to see the display is around dusk on any given night.

The majority of the display focuses on the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ but the Goodall family says there are little bits and pieces from all seasons scattered around the display.

From the portal to the ‘Upside Down’ to ‘Castle Byers’ from season 1, this display has it all.

“We took inspiration from all kinds of just the characters we saw and she’s the one that drew most of it out all of it out,” Andrew Goodall said. “And she [Jessica] painted it, I cut it and turned out awesome. We like seeing people slow down. It’s just to make it kind of fun, right? We love the show. We like to just have everybody experience it right. So it was kind of our version of Stranger Things.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

Latest News

Davenport Halloween Parade
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
Students at Holy Cross in Sioux City took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday,...
Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark-led Iowa women are pick to win loaded Big Ten