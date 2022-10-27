More clouds around today, a nice weekend ahead

Plan on a pretty nice day overall. While there will be more clouds in the sky, highs will still reach the 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another pretty nice one today. While there will be more clouds in our sky, no precipitation is expected and high temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the 50s. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on sunny sky and highs around 60. This weekend continues to look great with highs in the lower 60s both days. Sunday may feature more clouds as a system passes by to our south, but in a similar setup to today, no rainfall is expected there either. Early next week, warmer conditions are likely which should make for a nice Halloween. Have a great day!

