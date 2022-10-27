More clouds Thursday, but staying dry

Expect more cloudiness on Thursday, but we should remain dry.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A long stretch of very quiet, and gradually warmer, weather gets underway.

This is despite an increase in cloud cover to be seen tonight into Thursday. We will still have enough influence from a nearby area of high pressure to limit us to just some clouds, compared to the rainfall that will be seen west and southwest of us. Lows tonight drop into the 30s, with highs on Thursday approaching 60.

More sun returns to wrap up the work week, and we should see a variation between sunnier and cloudier skies over the next several days. Highs also slowly tick upward, eventually reaching the low 70s again by the middle of next week.

