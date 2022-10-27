Sunshine returns in full on Friday

More sunshine will be seen on Friday, with pleasant temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds that were with us for a fair amount of Thursday will diminish heading into Friday, providing for a pretty pleasant end to the workweek.

Lows overnight will be the chilliest in our 7-day forecast, falling toward the low to mid 30s. Highs for Friday through the end of the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s. More cloudiness is likely by Sunday, though precipitation remains unlikely.

Highs continue to warm a bit more by next week, with readings reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. A mix of sun and clouds continues as our pattern overall stays quiet.

