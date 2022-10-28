Mild Halloween Weekend Ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for more sunshine overhead today with temperatures following suit, warming to the upper 50s and low 60s. Any weekend Halloween activities look to be in good shape with more sunshine tomorrow and continued mild temperatures. A low pressure system skirts by to our southeast over the weekend which is expected to bring more clouds on Sunday but rain looks to evade us. Halloween and the start of November next week look warm with afternoon highs in the 60s and even low 70s. Halloween evening looks to feature temperatures falling from the mid 60s to the mid 50s by the end of trick-or-treating time but dry and calm. Our next shot at rain comes a week from now. Have a great weekend!

