Really nice late October weekend on the way

Very comfortable conditions are expected to kick off the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Pleasant weather continues into the weekend, with temperatures continuing their warming trend.

Lows tonight still dip into the 30s, but sunshine on Saturday propels highs into the mid 60s. Sunday will feature similar temperatures, but with more cloudiness.

Into next week, highs extend into the 70s as southerly winds pick up a bit. A mix of sun and clouds accompanies this time period, providing for some really nice days.

It also looks mostly dry until the end of next week, when a storm system is likely to develop in the central U.S. This gives us a shot for some showers and storms by Friday.

Chilly overnight.
Look for more sunshine overhead today with temperatures following suit, warming to the upper...
Mild Halloween Weekend Ahead
