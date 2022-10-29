50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines
50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 50 people dead. A regional interior minister said at least 42 people died in southern Maguindanao province. Eight others died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall early Saturday in the country’s eastern coast.

But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses in Maguindanao’s Kusiong village. As many as 60 villagers were feared to be missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees in a hard-hit southern Philippine province.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
Four siblings in Iowa are alive today thanks to a man who made a wrong turn at the right time.
Passerby saves family from house fire in southwestern Iowa
The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night.
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City

Latest News

Brazil president makes Argentina a campaign boogeyman
Brazil president makes Argentina a campaign boogeyman
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste
Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
Iran’s Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa's white oaks
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks