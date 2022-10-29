Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff

Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
By KYOU News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Law enforcement officials took a woman into custody in Fairfield after a lengthy standoff on Friday.

Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with second-offense domestic abuse/assault, interference with official acts while displaying or possessing a dangerous weapon, and assault while displaying or possessing a dangerous weapon.

At around 2:12 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department and other agencies were sent to a report of a domestic assault in the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue. Officers arrived and located a man who alleged that his girlfriend, later identified as Thomas-McCabe, had been in an argument, with her becoming angrier. He told police that he intended to leave the home, with his girlfriend first allowing it then changing her mind, allegedly pulling on his hair to prevent it.

The man told police that his 3-year-old son and Thomas-McCabe’s 19-year-old sister were still inside.

The man and the officers approached the home, according to a criminal complaint, but the door was locked. Thomas-McCabe then called the man’s cell phone, and allegedly said that she would shoot officers that tried to enter the home. The man confirmed to officers that there were two firearms inside the home. As a result, the joint Strategic Response Team of the Fairfield Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the location.

A negotiator for the Fairfield Police was able to get the boy and the sister out of the home, but negotiations for Thomas-McCabe to surrender stalled. In response, officials employed a so-called “dynamic entry,” which began with communicating over a loudspeaker. When she did not respond, officers shot tear gas into the home, which did not result in her exiting.

Officers and a K-9 unit were used to enter and search the home. Thomas-McCabe was found during the search inside a compartment in a crawlspace in with a loaded AR-style weapon next to her, according to police.

The Iowa State Patrol, Care Ambulance service, and Fairfield Fire Department were involved in the emergency response.

Thomas-McCabe is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

