Iran's Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tehran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests roiling the country. But despite the harsh warning, antigovernment demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across Iran for the sixth straight week on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iranian media say the gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died. The attack on the shrine in Shiraz was claimed by the Islamic State group. The unrest — sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for over a month.

