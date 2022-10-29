More clouds, maybe a shower or two on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Pleasant weather continues for most of us, but a storm system approaches the area on Sunday.

This will lead to cloudier skies to wrap up the weekend. Within that, some folks could see some showers on Sunday, but overall activity is expected to remain light. Lows drop toward the low 40s overnight, back toward the mid 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to climb after that, reaching the 70s on Tuesday and staying there for a few days. It’s not until later in the week when a storm system develops and passes through, bringing in a decreasing temperature trend. It also means a chance for storms, especially on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.