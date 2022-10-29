Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers.

Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they’re small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they’re working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

