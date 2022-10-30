A gray Sunday

A gray Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll wake up to cloud cover on Monday morning, but the clouds are expected to clear out of our area during the afternoon ushering in a mostly sunny sky. It will be a beautiful Halloween overall with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.  Rain chances will return to the area by the end of the upcoming workweek as the next cold front moves through the state.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
West Liberty Foods
West Liberty Foods Facility in Mount Pleasant to be closed in May 2023

Latest News

Clouds build overnight.
More clouds, maybe a shower or two on Sunday
Clouds build overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A warm start to the holiday weekend
A warm start to the holiday weekend
Chilly overnight.
Really nice late October weekend on the way