Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be done at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner, according to a press release.

Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to investigators, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.

A chase was initiated and ended when the vehicle crashed at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

According to investigators, the occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

During a foot chase, two Iowa State troopers, three Davenport Police officers, and one Bettendorf Police officer exchanged gunfire with Carrol, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say no law enforcement personnel were injured during this encounter, and all six officers have been placed on critical incident leave while the incident is being investigated.

The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. (KWQC)

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. (KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.