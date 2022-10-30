At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say at least 32 people have died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge. But local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi city collapsed.

The accident comes just days after the colonial-era bridge was reopened to the public after renovation. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that the bridge gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

