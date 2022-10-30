Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.(Museum of the Bible)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the oldest map of the stars.

Archivists uncovered the long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript, according to the Museum of the Bible.

The museum said it identified the map as belonging to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus, who is considered to be the father of trigonometry.

The more than 2,000-year old map was discovered on a piece of re-used parchment using multispectral imaging.

More information about the map’s discovery can be found in “The Journal for the History of Astronomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff
West Liberty Foods
West Liberty Foods Facility in Mount Pleasant to be closed in May 2023
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students

Latest News

Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway
Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway
Dubuque program helps girls explore future in trades
Dubuque program helps girls explore future in trades
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results