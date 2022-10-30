Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday.

Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.

A chase was initiated and ended when the vehicle crashed at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

According to troopers, the occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

During a foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the occupants. The occupant, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.(KWQC)
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Sherry Thomas-McCabe, 26.
Fairfield woman arrested after several-hour standoff
West Liberty Foods
West Liberty Foods Facility in Mount Pleasant to be closed in May 2023
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students

Latest News

AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox
AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox
Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway
Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway
Dubuque program helps girls explore future in trades
Dubuque program helps girls explore future in trades
A gray Sunday
A gray Sunday