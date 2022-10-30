Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of Foxconn factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people who are allegedly Foxconn workers climbing over fences and carrying their belongings by foot down the road.

The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou is one of the largest factories in China that assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices. Cities surrounding Zhengzhou have appealed to Foxconn workers to report their return in advance so that they can undergo appropriate isolation measures.

