The 39th Christmas Bazaar sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi The Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at the Scotland County R-1 School in Memphis, MO. Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Free admission with food concession serving all day. Lots of vendors with Christmas and homemade gift ideas. Come get a photo taken with SANTA 9:00a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

