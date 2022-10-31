The beginning of November is looking warm and sunny
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a lovely Halloween, temperatures tonight will cool into the upper 30s and low 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a clear sky. We’ll start November with a sunny and warm day. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon with a sunny sky.
Dry and warm conditions continue Wednesday. More clouds are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday and into the weekend a low-pressure system and cold front will bring chances for showers and storms along with cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s.
