The beginning of November is looking warm and sunny

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a lovely Halloween, temperatures tonight will cool into the upper 30s and low 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a clear sky. We’ll start November with a sunny and warm day. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon with a sunny sky.

Dry and warm conditions continue Wednesday. More clouds are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday and into the weekend a low-pressure system and cold front will bring chances for showers and storms along with cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.