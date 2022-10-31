Cloudiness fades away by Monday afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An overall solid start to the week is on track for the area, including comfortable and quiet trick-or-treating conditions on Halloween night.

Temperatures on Monday will make it into the upper 60s after clouds finally move out. It may take until the afternoon for most, but at least some sun should be seen before it sets. The weather for Halloween night activities will not be an issue, starting in the 60s and likely ending closer to 50 or so by 8 o’clock. No winter coats under, or on top of, costumes this year!

We’re in store for a few more nice and relatively quiet days after that, with highs in the 70s. Winds will start to pick up by Thursday, with a more unsettled pattern to kick in by the weekend.

This starts with a chance for showers and maybe a storm or two by Friday, with rain possible through Saturday. Rainfall totals during this time could exceed an inch quite easily, a welcome bit of news for drought-stricken areas.

Temperatures will also start to decline as a result of this pattern, though they will just fall toward seasonal normals in the 50s for highs.

