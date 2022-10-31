Man stabbed in neck outside Oskaloosa college dorm; student arrested

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning at approximately 12:34 am, police were displaced to Eltse Hall at William Penn University for a report of a stabbing.

Crews arrived and found a 21-year-old victim outside the building with a laceration to his lower neck. He was applying pressure to the wound and told police the individual that stabbed him went by the name Z-Bo and which dorm to find him in.

Police made contact with the individual in question and identified him as 22-year-old Zyrick Knight.

The fight reportedly started over Knight trying to sleep while the victim and his friends playing loud music in the common area outside Knight’s room.

Knight and the victim have differing stories on what then occurred, but according to police, security video shows the victim leaving backwards out of a doorway, attempting to create distance between himself and Knight. Knight then reportedly followed him out onto the walkway with a box cutter in hand and proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly as he was trying to leave.

Knight was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

