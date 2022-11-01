Great start to November, 70s through Thursday

Plan on a wonderful start to November with sunshine and highs into the mid-70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!

