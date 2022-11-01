The warm start to November continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It will be a warm night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures cooling into the 40s and a clear sky. Sunshine is in Wednesday’s forecast with some clouds possible in the afternoon. Highs will be above normal for the beginning of November in the mid-70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday is also looking breezy. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday as a low-pressure system and cold front travel through the Midwest. The cold front will also usher in cooler temperatures with highs back in the 50s and 60s Friday and into the weekend.

