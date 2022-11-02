200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1.

Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

Bouchelle collided with the end of the guardrail, which pierced through the engine compartment of the car all the way through the back window, officials with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Wiechmann
Franklin County man accused of abusing minors for years
Wyoming homeowners were surprised by a mountain lion found in their window cellar.
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar
Zyrick Knight
Man stabbed in neck outside Oskaloosa college dorm; student arrested
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged Boogaloo Boys members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’