Another warm one before wetter, cooler conditions

Another warm day is ahead before things turn wet.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We have one more unseasonably warm day to come on Thursday before our weather undergoes some pretty notable changes.

Lows tonight fall into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies, bouncing back quickly into the mid 70s by afternoon. Winds will be relatively strong with gusts in the afternoon, likely persisting into Friday as a storm system approaches.

The first sign of showers and even a few storms arrives on Friday morning, with steadier rain likely as the day wears on into Saturday. Totals could easily reach an inch or more during this time, which would be extremely welcome across the region.

Temperatures also take a nosedive, with highs in the 50s by Saturday. However, expect a rebound again next week, with 60s returning by Monday.

