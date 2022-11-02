Knights Of Columbus Free Thanksgiving Dinner The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner held by the Knights of Columbus located at 124 W. Third Street in Ottumwa. Thursday, November 24th, 2022, 11am. to 1 pm. we will be serving about 3000 meals free to anyone how wants one. No reservations for curbside pickup. Dine in service not to be offered, however no one will be turned away, if you need a place to warm up and eat your meal. For home delivery reservations are needed please call Jennifer at 641-660-4290, or Sylvia at 641-980-4735, Angie of Koree at 641-226-2313 From 9am to 5pm between Nov. 14th to the 23rd to make arrangements for delivery. Curb side pickup runs from 11am to 1pm that day. Happy Thanksgiving come enjoy a meal with us. November 24 at 123 W. Third Street, Ottumwa. IA. 11am. to 1pm.

Get your Thanksgiving dinner to-go