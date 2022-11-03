Reminder to get your REAL ID to board domestic flights ahead of May 2023 deadline

Real ID Graphic
Real ID Graphic(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Air travelers in the U.S. will be required to have a REAL ID or another TSA approved ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities starting in six months.

The Iowa DOT is reminding Iowans about the change that’s set to kick in on May 3, 2023.

If your Iowa Driver’s license or ID card has a star on the upper-righthand corner, you already have the REAL ID you’ll need to board a plane.

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need to visit any Iowa Driver’s license or ID insurance location in person when you renew. The REAL ID is not available through online renewal.

A REAL ID can be obtained outside your renewal period, but it will cost $10, and you’ll need to bring hard-copy documentation to verify your identity.

The documents needed include:

Proof of your identity (like a passport or birth certificate)

Proof of Social Security number (Social Security card, W2, 1099 form)

Two documents that provide Iowa residency (utility bill, or bank statement)

For more information on what you need to bring with you, click here.

