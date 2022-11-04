Biden says ‘we’re going to free Iran’ as protests there go on

'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran; they’re going to free themselves pretty soon,' President Joe Biden said during a rally in California. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re going to free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces.

“Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re going to free themselves pretty soon.”

Biden made the comments as supporters in the crowd held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN.”

The Biden administration has faced growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal because of the protests.

The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.

The administration has also recently hit Iran with sanctions for supplying drones and technical assistance to Russia for its war against Ukraine. It ordered U.S. military strikes in August against Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on U.S. forces in the region.

Prominent political figures are stumping for their party in the final days before the midterms. (Source: CNN/Pool)

