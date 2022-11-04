Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine

ROLAND, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa pastor is back home after spending nine days in war torn Ukraine helping those in need.

Pastor John Sheahan, with the Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland, said he knew he needed to go when the call came in.

He visited Ukraine in August. The pastor traveled with other chaplains to counsel refugees dealing with trauma and loss.

Sheahan said he was nervous for his safety at some moments. He could see bombed buildings, military troops, and tanks all around.

“You always had that in the back of your mind, there were missile strikes while we were there. Fortunately, we were not near any of them,” Sheahan said.

He left refugees with a small wooden cross, a token to encourage them to keep their faith.

It’s something he said he hopes will help in a big way to remind Ukrainians they must carry on.

