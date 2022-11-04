Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

Crews said the fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes, but they remained at the scene for more than two and a half hours to put out hot spots.

A man, woman and their two children were able to make it out of the home safely.

The total damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

