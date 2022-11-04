Rain continues tonight, wraps up Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More rain is likely tonight, but some drier days are soon to follow.

Temperatures tonight stay in the 40s with showers and some storms likely. Rainfall totals could be at least an additional half inch for most of the area, except the far east. Gradually, we will see some sunshine later on Saturday as the storm system responsible for this rain moves away to the northeast.

Sunday looks rather decent, with winds decreasing a bit and highs reaching toward 60 with some sun. A bigger jump in highs comes by the middle of next week, as temperatures appear likely to breach 70 degrees by Wednesday.

Another sharp cold front arrives late next week, carrying another chance for rain and perhaps the season’s first snowflakes as well.

