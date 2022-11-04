Rain likely today, falling temperatures

Wet weather is likely today with falling temperatures throughout the day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a wet day as a slow-moving front advances into southeastern Iowa and eventually stalls right on top of us. The rain will be coming in from the southwest throughout the day on a nearly continuous basis and will go well into tonight. Rain totals over 2″ are likely in spots by the time the rainfall wraps up on Saturday morning. Look for chilly highs tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with widespread upper 50s likely on Sunday. Sunshine should return by then as well. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
An Iowa teen just found out she's suffering from a medical condition that's forcing her to get...
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Powerball tickets (FILE)
Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Heavy rain is possible to end the week.
Rain, storms become widespread on Friday
Heavy rain is possible to end the week.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Mild and breezy today, rain likely tomorrow
A mild night ahead.
Another warm one before wetter, cooler conditions