Rain, storms become widespread on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Settle in for a fairly wet stretch of weather to wrap up the work week.

Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s as showers and storms gradually develop toward daybreak. Then, expect activity to continue through the day and into the night. Rain will be heavy at times, and a strong storm is possible, too. Highs reach the mid 60s early, then fall toward the 50s by the evening.

Rainfall totals with this storm system will likely exceed an inch in most places, with some folks in line for 2″+. We are still in severe drought across the region, so this rainfall will be well-tolerated in most cases.

Temperatures on Saturday will be the coolest ahead, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The bounce back toward warmer weather begins immediately, however, with highs in the 60s to end the weekend and start next week, possible touching the 70s again by Wednesday.

A few chances appear again toward the end of the 7-day.

