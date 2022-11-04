Trump hints at 2024 run in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux Gateway Airport was a busy place Thursday night, as former President Donald Trump stopped in Sioux City for a “Save America Rally.”

The moment that will receive a lot of attention is the former President saying he might run for office in 2024.

Trump also gave high praise and support for incumbent Republican candidates Senator Chuck Grassley and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

He stressed the importance of winning the midterm election, as he says Republicans need to gain control of Congress in order to battle inflation.

He mentioned the importance of an America first agenda.

Trump also announced his endorsement of Brenna Bird who is running for Attorney General of Iowa, against longtime Attorney General, Democrat incumbent Tom Miller.

