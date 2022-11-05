Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the apparent identities of the victims of a Friday night crash in Marshalltown.

The Marshalltown Police Department said that they believe Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all of Marshalltown, were killed in a single-vehicle crash. Due to the circumstances of the crash, full confirmation of the victims’ identities could take several days after additional investigation at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office.

At around 11:12 p.m., police were sent to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. Officers found a severely damaged vehicle that was on fire after apparently colliding with a utility pole. The four people inside the car died at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the Lara and Lopez families. This is a tragedy for our entire community. We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way,” Mike Tupper, Marshalltown Police chief, said, in a statement. “Please pray for comfort and peace for all involved.”

Police asked members of the community to avoid spreading rumors on social media platforms out of respect for the families involved.

A candlelight vigil to honor the victims, and provide comfort to the families, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at St. Henry’s Church, located at 211 West Olive Street.

All four victims were students in the Marshalltown Community School District, according to officials. The district is making mental health professionals available to students, families, and staff between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the libraries at Marshalltown High School and Miller Middle School. Counselors will also be available at those schools during the coming school week.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, with assistance being added from the Iowa State Patrol. Police have asked that anybody with information call them at (641) 754-5725. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Marshall County CrimeStoppers by calling (641) 753-1234, through their website, or texting “marshall” with your tip to 274637.

The Marshalltown Fire Department, UnityPoint Ambulance, Marshall County 911, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the emergency response.

