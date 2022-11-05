Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color
Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season. But low-income parents in urban neighborhoods say such programs are the only way their children can afford to attend faith-based institutions.

In Milwaukee, where voucher programs were introduced three decades ago, parents in some African American and Latino neighborhoods see faith-based schools teaching values in ways struggling public schools are often too overwhelmed to do.

