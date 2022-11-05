Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope’s main Mass

Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf have packed Bahrain’s sports stadium for Pope Francis’ big Mass. Francis is shifting gears in his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. According to the Vatican, local organizers estimated some 30,000 people attended the service on Saturday.

Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to the island kingdom the size of New York City. The primary aim is to participate in a government-sponsored interfaith conference to promote Catholic-Muslim dialogue. But for the final two days, he is focusing on ministering to the Catholic community, which numbers around 80,000 in a country of around 1.5 million.

