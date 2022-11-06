Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist has escaped an Iowa Department of Corrections facility, according to officials.

Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC, which was confirmed by television station KCCI. According to court documents, Lewis allegedly exited the facility at around 6:19 a.m., with an officer observing her leaving after alarms went off. The filing also said that Lewis cut her required GPS-enabled tracking device in her room before escaping.

Lewis, now 18, admitted to killing Zachary Brooks, 37, in Des Moines when she was 15 years old. She told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

A judge issued a deferred judgment in Lewis’ case after she agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury, both class C felonies. She was sentenced to five years of probation, including the requirement for GPS tracking and the stay at a residential facility. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 to Brooks’ family, which resulted in a GoFundMe being formed to help her pay. The campaign raised enough to cover that total in less than 24 hours, and over $562,000 by the time it was finished.

A motion filed in Polk County District Court said that Lewis was in violation of her probation due to the escape and alleged incidents where she was determined to be “out of place.” It also requested a warrant for her arrest.

