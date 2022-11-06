A dry and warm Sunday

A dry and warm Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.

Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances could return by the end of the week as another cold front travels through the Midwest.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
An Iowa teen just found out she's suffering from a medical condition that's forcing her to get...
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned

Latest News

Most of the night will be mostly clear.
Quiet weather for a while
Most of the night will be mostly clear.
First Alert Forecast
Showers possible Saturday
Showers possible Saturday
Showers and storms remain likely tonight.
Rain continues tonight, wraps up Saturday