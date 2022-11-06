Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase.

Those officers/troopers involved are:

- Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol                 

- Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol  

- Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department

- Officer Mason Pauley-Davenport Police Department 

- Officer Benjamin Betsworth-Davenport Police Department  

- Officer Zachary Thomas-Bettendorf Police Department  

According to officials, all six have cooperated and have been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six have been placed on critical incident leave while the incident is being investigated.  

