Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners. Francis on Sunday again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip.

Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain visit to call for an end to capital punishment and to advocate for political prisoners. Francis praised the prison ministry undertaken by some of the Catholic Carmelite nuns in Bahrain during a meeting with clergy and religious sisters at Sacred Heart Church in the capital Manama.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
An Iowa teen just found out she's suffering from a medical condition that's forcing her to get...
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned

Latest News

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
Davenport students will provide water to thousands in Kenya
Davenport students will provide water to thousands in Kenya
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner