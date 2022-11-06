Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners. Francis on Sunday again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip.

Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain visit to call for an end to capital punishment and to advocate for political prisoners. Francis praised the prison ministry undertaken by some of the Catholic Carmelite nuns in Bahrain during a meeting with clergy and religious sisters at Sacred Heart Church in the capital Manama.

