Quiet weather for a while

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After an active couple of days, we’re settling into a quieter pattern for a little while.

Temperatures will stay somewhat consistent in the 50s or low 60s through Tuesday, with varying states of some clouds and some sun. No rainfall is expected during this stretch of time.

A big change will be noted by the middle of the week, with temperatures jumping upward into the 70s for a day. A cold front approaches on Thursday, bringing a decent chance for some showers. However, its bigger impact will be a surge of cold air to arrive by next weekend. Highs then will likely be stuck in the 30s.

